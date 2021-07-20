Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 442,899 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,899 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Valley National Bancorp worth $29,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. 48,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,744. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.77. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

