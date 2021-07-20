Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases Shares of 469,658 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 469,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,511,000. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 170,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,042. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,112,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

