Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Reduces Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for about 0.8% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $31,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 323,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.85.

NYSE:PRU traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.06. 66,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.79.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

