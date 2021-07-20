Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,965 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $22,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 127,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,166,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

In other MetLife news, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $505,128.00. Also, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

