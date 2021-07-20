Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212,341 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $36,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

TFC traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.12. 111,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,624,805. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

