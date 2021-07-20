Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 12,215 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,215 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.28% of Monro worth $28,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Monro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 20.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Monro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Monro by 7.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.24 per share, for a total transaction of $622,400.00. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

MNRO traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,515. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

