Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 194,160 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,160 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.81% of Energizer worth $26,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Energizer by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Energizer by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.02. 4,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.56 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

