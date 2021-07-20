Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 24,100 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.15% of Eastman Chemical worth $22,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after purchasing an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,463,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,292,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,860,000 after acquiring an additional 168,096 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.56. 12,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,022. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.92.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

