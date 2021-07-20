Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 262,945 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,945 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.25% of Newell Brands worth $28,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,964,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands by 10,101.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,440,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. 39,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,446. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

