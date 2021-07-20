Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 314,445 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 314,445 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.48% of Olin worth $29,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 24,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,133,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,243,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

OLN stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.34. 20,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Olin Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

