Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 3,534 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $23,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,278,000 after acquiring an additional 176,757 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after acquiring an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, reaching $95.16. 53,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,252. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $118.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

