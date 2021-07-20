Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 4,934 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,934 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $66.36. 593,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,674,460. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

