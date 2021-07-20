Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 9,316 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,316 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 0.9% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 0.10% of Marathon Petroleum worth $35,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 117,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,593. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

