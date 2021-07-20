Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $36,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $333,055.00. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.71. 320,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,820,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.56. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of -357.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

