Dero Price Tops $5.77 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. Dero has a total market cap of $61.90 million and $565,673.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $5.77 or 0.00019247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,734,494 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

