Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

DBOEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS DBOEY opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

