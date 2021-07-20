Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DBOEY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 45,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,680. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.91.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

