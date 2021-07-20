Devery One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,415.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Devery has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $221,163.66 and $10,415.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00753408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars.

