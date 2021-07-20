DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Hits $138.11 on Exchanges

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $138.11 or 0.00466537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $10,360.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00036358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00094765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00136193 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,600.45 or 0.99987639 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

