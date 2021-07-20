Diamond (DMD) Hits Market Cap of $6.91 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Diamond has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00006249 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $13,205.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Diamond

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,614,593 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

