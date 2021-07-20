Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHIL opened at $161.25 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.71 and a 1 year high of $179.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 38.09%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

