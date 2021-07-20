DIC Asset’s (DDCCF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of DDCCF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $19.00.
DIC Asset Company Profile
