DIC Asset’s (DDCCF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DDCCF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

