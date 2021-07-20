Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.70

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 4740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.95.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $137,340.00. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,485 shares of company stock valued at $6,107,119. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

