Digiwage (WAGE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $41,788.28 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

