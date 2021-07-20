Dimecoin (DIME) Hits One Day Volume of $1,389.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $1,389.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00085587 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 92.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

