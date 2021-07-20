Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 38,089 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Weibo worth $45,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.93. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $64.70.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Weibo’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

