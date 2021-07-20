Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Exact Sciences worth $45,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,670,000 after buying an additional 872,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,668,000 after buying an additional 836,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $208,681,373.52. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,047,496 shares of company stock worth $213,232,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $114.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.84. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

