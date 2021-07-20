Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.81% of Just Eat Takeaway.com worth $45,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 886,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,210,000 after purchasing an additional 75,963 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,591,000 after purchasing an additional 198,096 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of GRUB opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $408,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,275 shares of company stock worth $1,462,793.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.