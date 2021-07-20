Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of National Instruments worth $44,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,438,000 after purchasing an additional 460,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Instruments by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,473,000 after acquiring an additional 453,333 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.31. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 369.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

