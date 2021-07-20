Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Alliant Energy worth $45,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after buying an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after buying an additional 885,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,429,000 after buying an additional 111,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,439,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,384,000 after buying an additional 84,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

