Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991,131 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,807 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.73% of German American Bancorp worth $45,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

GABC opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.99.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 653 shares of company stock worth $24,269. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

