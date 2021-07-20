Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.22% of Meridian Bioscience worth $48,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIVO. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $811.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.