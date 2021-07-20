Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,986 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.48% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $44,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GCP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.12. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.