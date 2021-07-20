Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45.30 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,159 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.08% of Black Hills worth $45,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

BKH opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.10. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

