Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45.40 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,733,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.69% of Cameco worth $45,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC raised its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cameco by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cameco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

