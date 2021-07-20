Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $45.80 Million Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,954 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.84% of Cowen worth $45,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cowen by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 60,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cowen by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cowen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cowen by 1,706.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at $37,084,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $128,989.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,558,847.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,045 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $994.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

