Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $47.35 Million Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.13% of Ichor worth $47,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ichor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter worth $25,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ichor by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $44,088.00. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,933 shares of company stock worth $5,350,861. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.