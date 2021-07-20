Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Stericycle worth $45,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Stericycle by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 24,291 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $1,848,302.19. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of SRCL opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.81 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

