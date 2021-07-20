Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 161,508 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Continental Resources worth $45,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.24, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $40.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold Hamm acquired 76,486 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.47 per share, with a total value of $2,636,472.42. Insiders have sold a total of 54,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,946 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.66.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

