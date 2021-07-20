Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,042 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 547,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,042 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.49% of City worth $44,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of City in the fourth quarter worth $10,974,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of City by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,017 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of City by 23.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 59.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $166,821.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $788,220.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $120,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,439.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $515,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CHCO opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35. City Holding has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. City had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.