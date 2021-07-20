Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,647 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.41% of Marcus & Millichap worth $45,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at $108,875.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $55,953.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,618 shares of company stock valued at $413,049. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

