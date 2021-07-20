Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 273,883 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 920,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 273,883 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of NeoGenomics worth $44,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.29. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

