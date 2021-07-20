Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 33,868 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.16% of ProAssurance worth $45,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of PRA opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. Equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

