Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,380 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.84% of Rush Enterprises worth $45,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUSHB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 30.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUSHB opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.84. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

