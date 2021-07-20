Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 81,787 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,787 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.48% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $45,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $480,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 74.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter valued at $313,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.29.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on HSII shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

