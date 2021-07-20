Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 91,443 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.08% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $45,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,205,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 474,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.31. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

