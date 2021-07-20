Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Sealed Air worth $45,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

