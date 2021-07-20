Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.80

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98.80 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98.90 ($1.29), with a volume of 2304631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.80 ($1.32).

The stock has a market cap of £840.09 million and a PE ratio of -39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is -5.68%.

In other news, insider Martin Keith Thomas purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £16,800 ($21,949.31). Also, insider Jr. Turner purchased 124,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £141,930 ($185,432.45).

Diversified Energy Company Profile (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

