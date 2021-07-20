Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading Up 7.6%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 33,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,459,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $948.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 264,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,662,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $626,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $2,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

