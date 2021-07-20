Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Up 0.6%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) was up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$77.19 and last traded at C$75.84. Approximately 37,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 94,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$75.38.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

